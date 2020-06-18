Calhoun Co. deputies search for 3 missing kids

A black four-door Chevrolet pickup truck that three Calhoun County kids were seen in before going missing. (Courtesy)

READING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding three missing kids from the Reading area.

Deputies says they’re not in danger and believe the kids know the person they are with but need to be returned to their parents.

Isabella Noelle-Alexandria Badgley, 14, is about 5 feet tall. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and denim shorts.

Dominic Axel-Gage Badgley, 11, is about 5 feet tall. He has blond hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and red shoes.

Makenzie Ada-Merynn Badgley, 9, is about 4-foot-10. She has blond hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and pink and purple shoes.

The children were seen getting into a black four-door Chevrolet pickup truck on surveillance video at a gas station in Tekonsha, deputies say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.