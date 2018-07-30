Business 131 bypass reopens after fire damages farm
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that gutted multiple buildings at a St. Joseph County farm.
NBC affiliate WNDU reports the fire started around 4:20 a.m. Monday and forced authorities to shut down part of the Business US-131 bypass, between Zerbe Road and Business US-131 in Constantine Township, north of Constantine.
Ten fire departments worked to get the flames under control, WNDU reports. Crews were still on the scene around 11 a.m., putting out hot spots, according to the Constantine Fire Department’s Facebook page.
The fire department says no one was injured and no animals were in the barns at the time of the fire.
The US-131 bypass has since reopened.
