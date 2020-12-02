Bulletproof vests donated to Berrien County K-9s

Left to right: Deputy Brandon Crosby and Blek, Deputy Paul Grenon and Maxx and Deputy Jason Haskins and Mika. (Courtesy photos)

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — Three dogs that work for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office have new body armor.

The bullet- and stab-proof vests were donated to K-9s Blek, Maxx and Mika. They are partnered with Deputies Brandon Crosby, Paul Grenon and Jason Haskins.

According to the sheriff’s department, Blek (pronounced Blue) is a 2-year-old German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who is trained in bomb and gun detection. Maxx, age 5, is also a German shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix. He and Mika, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, are both drug-sniffing dogs.

The armor came from Vested Interest in K-9s, a Massachusetts-based charity that works to outfit police dogs around the country with armor. The organization says that since being created in 2009, it has distributed more than 4,100 vests in all 50 states, including several to departments in West Michigan.

A donation of $960 to Vested Interest pays for one vest.