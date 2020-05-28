Building collapses in Hartford; no injuries reported

A building that collapsed in Hartford. (May 28, 2020)

HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for people to avoid an intersection in Hartford after part of a building collapsed Thursday.

It happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Center Street and East Main Street.

The intersection is closed at this time.

The building was vacant and no injuries were reported, authorities say.

The scene after a building collapsed in Hartford. (May 28, 2020)

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more. We will provide more information as it comes into our newsroom.