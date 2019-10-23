Breast cancer survivor finds a successful silver lining

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Jamie Kastelic from St. Joseph was diagnosed with breast cancer when at 33 years old.

It wasn’t until later in Kastelic’s life when she found the silver lining to her breast cancer diagnosis, Spero. Spero is a business that sells all-natural products like body butter, face masks and deodorants. The products are chemical-free, paraben-free and aluminum-free.

Kastelic’s inspiration came from wanting to find ways to reduce a recurrence of breast cancer.

“The more I read about parabens and chemicals and plastics, it’s kind of changed my whole view on products and what I was putting on my body and in my body,” said Kastelic.

The products on the market at the time, weren’t up to Kastelic’s standards. That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands. Hours of research and reading led to finding the perfect ingredients for Kastelic’s products.

“When I first posted pictures on Instagram and my social media, I thought you know my local friends will buy my products, but then it just got like crazy,” said Kastelic.

Kastelic knew first hand just how much a cancer diagnosis could take from someone. Kastelic was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in 2012.

“I noticed a lump in the shower and if I bent a certain way it was like a spikey pain,” said Kastelic.

A biopsy on the lump turned into Kastelic receiving the call of a breast cancer diagnosis. Soon after the diagnosis, she underwent a bilateral mastectomy, followed by chemotherapy and an attempted breast reconstruction gone wrong.

“I ended up with a horrible infection. So, I ended up getting rushed to University of Chicago by ambulance in the middle of the night and I was admitted for eight days,” said Kastelic. “After I knew, I was no longer going to do breast reconstruction. I was like I’m going to figure out how to rock this flat chest because I’m not going to do through that again.”

Down the road, Kastelic felt she needed to act, to reduce the risk of a breast cancer recurrence. Which, to Kastelic, meant lifestyle changes.

That’s exactly what Kastelic did. Not long after, Spero was created. Spero means “hope” in Latin.

For more on Spero, including what stores across the country sell its products, click here.