Branch County man in custody after shooting dog

BATHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a dog in Branch County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect turned himself into deputies Wednesday. He faces one felony count of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.

The shooting happened in Bethel Township, near the Indiana border.

The injured dog, Noel, is now being cared for by Animal Aid of Branch County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Branch County Sheriff’s Office or Branch County Central Dispatch at 517.278.3091.