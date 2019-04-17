Southwest Michigan

Branch Co. man who bit son's neck enters plea

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 12:34 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 12:34 PM EDT

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Batavia Township man who admitted to authorities he bit his son‘s neck for taking a vape pipe is scheduled to be sentenced this summer.

Last week, Jeremy Cook pleaded no contest to fourth-degree child abuse. He was arraigned in March after authorities were sent to a Branch County home because a child had a prevalent bite mark on his neck, according to court records.

Cook initially claimed he accidentally bit his son because the child twitched when they were playing a “vampire” game. He later admitted to intentionally biting his son to discipline him for taking his vape pipe, court records show.

A sentencing hearing for Cook has been set for May.

