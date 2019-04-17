Branch Co. man who bit son's neck enters plea
COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Batavia Township man who admitted to authorities he bit his son‘s neck for taking a vape pipe is scheduled to be sentenced this summer.
Last week, Jeremy Cook pleaded no contest to fourth-degree child abuse. He was arraigned in March after authorities were sent to a Branch County home because a child had a prevalent bite mark on his neck, according to court records.
Cook initially claimed he accidentally bit his son because the child twitched when they were playing a “vampire” game. He later admitted to intentionally biting his son to discipline him for taking his vape pipe, court records show.
A sentencing hearing for Cook has been set for May.
