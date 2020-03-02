Branch Co. crash blamed on medical emergency

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe a semi-truck driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing in Branch County.
The Branch County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday on Marshall Road north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township, north of Coldwater.
Deputies said the semi-truck driver was heading southbound on Marshall Road when he experienced a medical emergency and blacked out. He lost control of the semi-truck, leaving the roadway, driving through a wooded area and onto a rock pile.
The driver was freed from the semi-truck and received non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities were there for three hours as they worked to clear the scene, the sheriff’s office said.