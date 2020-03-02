Branch Co. crash blamed on medical emergency

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Authorities on scene of a semi-truck crash in Branch County Monday, March 2, 2020. (Branch County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities on scene of a semi-truck crash in Branch County Monday, March 2, 2020. (Branch County Sheriff’s Office)

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe a semi-truck driver suffered a medical emergency before crashing in Branch County.

The Branch County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday on Marshall Road north of Bidwell Road in Girard Township, north of Coldwater.

Deputies said the semi-truck driver was heading southbound on Marshall Road when he experienced a medical emergency and blacked out. He lost control of the semi-truck, leaving the roadway, driving through a wooded area and onto a rock pile.

The driver was freed from the semi-truck and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities were there for three hours as they worked to clear the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 