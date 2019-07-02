Boy, 16, injured in shooting near Benton Harbor

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was injured in a shooting near Benton Harbor Tuesday.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Blossom Acres housing complex located in the 1000 block of Blossom Lane near Highland Avenue in Benton Township.

Police told WNDU — the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Indiana — the victim was shot when he was trying to break up a fight between two women.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the shoulder and is expected to survive, according to WNDU.

Witnesses told police a woman shot a gun and a man was also spotted displaying a handgun at the scene. Investigators are working to determine who shot the victim, the South Bend news station reports.