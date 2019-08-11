Boy, 15, airlifted after tubing injury

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen from Illinois was airlifted to a hospital after being injured while tubing in southwest Michigan Sunday.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Shavehead Lake in Porter Township, southeast of Cassopolis.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that the teen, a 15-year-old from Orland Park near Chicago, was tubing with his friend when they both fell off the tube. The 15-year-old struck his head on his friend’s shoulder.

The sheriff’s department had a Marine Division team out on the lake when it happened and deputies met the victim at a dock. They provided first aid until medics arrived.

The teen was ultimately airlifted to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, for treatment. His condition was not known later Sunday.