Boy, 15, airlifted after tubing injury

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
cass county sheriff generic 2_359076

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen from Illinois was airlifted to a hospital after being injured while tubing in southwest Michigan Sunday.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. on Shavehead Lake in Porter Township, southeast of Cassopolis.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that the teen, a 15-year-old from Orland Park near Chicago, was tubing with his friend when they both fell off the tube. The 15-year-old struck his head on his friend’s shoulder.

The sheriff’s department had a Marine Division team out on the lake when it happened and deputies met the victim at a dock. They provided first aid until medics arrived.

The teen was ultimately airlifted to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, for treatment. His condition was not known later Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links