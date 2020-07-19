Body recovered from South Haven’s North Beach

Crews recovering a body in Lake Michigan in South Haven on July 18, 2020. (Courtesy: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in South Haven believe they’ve recovered the body of a man who is presumed to have drowned in Lake Michigan.

Authorities say Jaedon Odunuga-Evans, 20, of Lansing, was last seen walking into the waves of South Haven.

A body was recovered around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the city’s North Beach.

The body hasn’t been positively identified as of Saturday night.

The Van Buren County Sheriff Office Marine Division was assisted by the South Haven Area Emergency Services and the South Haven Police Department.

News 8 will provide more information on the recovery as we learn more.