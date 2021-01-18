Body of missing man found near Lawrence

LAWERNCE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County have found the body of a man who was reported missing in October 2020.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 45-year-old Jimmy Green of Parchment was found Friday in a wooded area near Lawrence. His family has been notified.

The sheriff’s office says the cause of death has not been determined and there is no evidence at this time of foul play. Investigators are waiting for pathology results from an autopsy by the Western Michigan University Department of Forensic Pathology.

Green went missing on Oct. 7 after visiting friends in the Lawrence area. He was last seen on surveillance camera walking west towards a wooded area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.