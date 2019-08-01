BHDPS seeks suspect, 2 persons of interest in deadly shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor police are looking for a suspect and two persons of interest in a deadly shooting.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding 21-year-old Eric Holbrook, who is considered a suspect in the case.

Police are also looking for the following persons of interest for questioning relating to the incident: 42-year-old Felicia Lee and 20-year-old Dondrell Blackamore Jr.

Undated courtesy photos of Felicia Lee and Dondrell Blackamore Jr.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BHDPS tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Superior Street near Clay Street.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found two victims — a 29-year-old Benton Harbor man and 32-year-old Benton Harbor woman.

The man, later identified as Arsenio Jordan, died at the scene, according to BHDPS.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Sometime later, a 24-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is a suspect in the case and being held on an unrelated charges, according to BHDPS.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.