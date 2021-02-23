Berrien County man faces arson charges in fire at his home

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Berrien County man is facing arson charges after troopers say he intentionally set his home on fire Tuesday.

The fire happened around 12:25 p.m. in Hagar Township on Chabot Road near Riverside Road.

The Michigan State Police say a 48-year-old man intentionally set his home on fire after a marital dispute that happened the evening before.

The suspect was found shortly after and arrested without incident in Van Buren County. He’s being held at the Van Buren County Jail on first-degree arson charges. His name is being withheld until he is formally arraigned.

Several surrounding agencies assisted in the incident, which is still under investigation.