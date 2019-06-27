Berrien Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 passes away

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is saying farewell to a K-9 officer.

K-9 Nero unexpectedly died Thursday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nero worked with his partner, Deputy Brandon Crosby, for the past five years.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office described Nero as a “beloved, loyal and faithful family member” and “a devoted and loyal partner.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Crosby and his family at this time,” the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.