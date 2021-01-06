Berrien Co. deputy ends 2020 by saving woman from fire

An image captured on a first responder’s body camera shows the Berrien County fire where a deputy rescued a woman. (Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Berrien County Sheriff’s deputy closed out 2020 with one of the most heart-pounding scenarios of his young career after saving a woman from a burning home.

Deputy Michael Pellerito helped the 72-year-old woman out of her New Buffalo home around midnight on December 31.

“I initially tried kicking in the front door to see if I could gain entry,” said the first-year deputy at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

After kicking in the front door and seeing thick smoke, Pellerito realized he had to find a different way to get inside.

Pellerito, who grew up in West Michigan, then headed for the back of the house. He saw flames.

“I’ve been forced with a lot of new challenging circumstances, but this one definitely I’ll remember,” said the Coloma High School and Western Michigan University graduate.

The blaze was getting bigger, so he ran to the other side of the house where he located an elderly woman calling for help.

“The windows were pretty high up off the ground,” Pellerito said. “She was unable to lift herself out or walk without an assistant walker.”

Pellerito eventually pulled the woman from a window and helped her get to medical personnel. She was treated for smoke inhalation.

“I’ve been unfortunately not been able to speak with her, but I hope to in future,” Pellerito said.