Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Benton Twp supervisor killed while working on I-94

Southwest Michigan

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kevin White

Kevin White. (Courtesy Benton Township)

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Benton Township supervisor was killed when he was hit by a semi-truck tire along I-94 near Benton Harbor Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. near Main Street. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said a semi hauling cars lost two of its tires. One of them hit a Michigan Department of Transportation worker who was on the side of the highway.

The worker, 48-year-old Kevin White of Benton Township, was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

White was also the Benton Township supervisor. He was elected to the post in 2016. Before that, he was a township trustee.

The semi-truck belonged to Alto-based SLT Logistics. Authorities said the driver, a 29-year-old from Wyoming, was cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities say neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been involved.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 