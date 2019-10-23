Benton Twp supervisor killed while working on I-94

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Benton Township supervisor was killed when he was hit by a semi-truck tire along I-94 near Benton Harbor Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. near Main Street. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said a semi hauling cars lost two of its tires. One of them hit a Michigan Department of Transportation worker who was on the side of the highway.

The worker, 48-year-old Kevin White of Benton Township, was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

White was also the Benton Township supervisor. He was elected to the post in 2016. Before that, he was a township trustee.

The semi-truck belonged to Alto-based SLT Logistics. Authorities said the driver, a 29-year-old from Wyoming, was cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities say neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to have been involved.