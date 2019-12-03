Benton Twp PD: Missing woman may have been shot

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police near Benton Harbor are looking for a woman who may have been shot.

The Benton Township Police Department says it was called to the home of Willie Lark Jr. home on S. Crystal Avenue north of Britain Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Monday.

One of Lark’s family members had found the door open and blood in the doorway. Officers found ammunition and bullet casings inside. Lark, 38, wasn’t there.

The department later heard from the family of 30-year-old Jessica Gray, who hadn’t seen her since Sunday evening. They said they were told she had been at the house on Crystal and may have been shot.

Anyone who has seen Gray or Lark or knows where they may be is asked to call detectives at 269.925.1135 or Crime Stoppers at 574.288.STOP.