Benton Harbor, St. Joseph plan to erect King statues

Southwest Michigan

by: The Associated Press

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two neighboring cities in southwestern Michigan are making a public commitment to social justice by installing statues of Martin Luther King Jr. in both communities.

Benton Harbor is 84% Black, and St. Joseph is 84% white. Each city will also erect separate statues of a resident who is remembered as a social justice leader in each city.

Benton Harbor Commissioner Edward Isom says art has a unique ability to enhance both communities. The Herald-Palladium reports that the goal is to have the statues up in 2022. Donations will be accepted.

