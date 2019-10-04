Benton Harbor man hit, critically injured by vehicle

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. Friday on Main Street near Fair Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 38-year-old man lying in the road near a damaged vehicle.

Benton Harbor public safety officers determined the vehicle was heading east on Main Street when it hit the pedestrian. He was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital with critical injuries.

The 61-year-old Benton Harbor woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says the investigation is ongoing. The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is helping with crash reconstruction.