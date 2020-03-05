Benton Harbor man charged with murdering girlfriend

A Dec. 20, 2019, mug shot of Marion Lamont Perry Jr. from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend last year.

Marion Lamont Perry Jr. was charged Thursday with open murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm in the death of Uniqua Vera-Anne Jones.

Jones, 19, was shot and killed Nov. 30 in the 200 block of Concord Road in the Blossom Acres neighborhood of Benton Township. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

A relative told authorities that Perry had been there and left before police arrived. Police say their investigation led them to the murder weapon.

Perry, 22, was on parole at the time of the killing. As a result, he has been in a state prison since December. He has a recording dating back to when he was a teen and previously served time in prison for assaulting a prison employee and larceny.

At arraignment, his bond was set at $2 million. He’s expected back in court later this month for preliminary exam proceedings.

If convicted of murder, he’ll face life in prison.