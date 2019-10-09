Benton Harbor DPS: ‘Shootout’ case leads to drug bust

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Benton Harbor High School went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after shots rang out nearby.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says that there was a “shootout” on Empire Avenue near Lavette Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

About a block away, the school locked down, though the incident didn’t happen on school property and didn’t involve any students.

DPS says its officers tracked a suspect to a house. When they searched it, they found two guns and a “significant amount” of drugs. They detained three men.

The drugs, guns and suspects were all turned over to the Southwest Enforcement Team, a regional drug enforcement task force that will take over the investigation.

Benton Harbor police say they are still looking for the driver of a burgundy Cadillac sedan that was seen around the time the shooting happened. Anyone with information about that vehicle or its driver is asked to call police at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.