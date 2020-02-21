Beloved South Haven ice cream shop reopens May 1

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Need something to keep you going until spring? Here’s one: Sherman’s Dairy Bar in South Haven will open for the summer on May 1.

The much-loved ice cream shop, founded in 1916, says it’s renovating its shop on Phoenix Street east of I-196 with new signage and a “bright, refreshed environment.”

Sherman’s stopped making its own ice cream last year, but Hudsonville Ice Cream soon jumped in to keep the place supplied. The companies are working together to bring back original 1950s family recipes.

Updates on exactly what you’ll find on the menu will be posted Sherman’s Facebook page.