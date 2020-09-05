BCPD: Man dead after chase with officers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and three officers are on paid administrative leave following a chase overnight Friday.

The Battle Creek Police Department tells News 8 they tried to stop a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Marshall man in the area of Dickman Road and M-66 just before midnight.

Two Battle Creek officers working in the same patrol vehicle say they saw the man’s car swerving into oncoming traffic lanes. Officers chased the car onto I-94 westbound where speed exceeded 90 mph.

A Calhoun County sheriff’s deputy joined Battle Creek police officers in the chase, and they continued onto Columbia Avenue, Skyline Drive and Logistics Drive, in the city’s Fort Custer industrial park. Police say this is where the man’s vehicle left the road and crashed in the woods.

Police say when officers started walking up to the car, the man suddenly drove toward them, and the three officers shot into the car. The man’s vehicle hit a BCPD vehicle, then crashed into the woods again. Investigators say at this time it’s unclear how many shots were fired, and whether any of the shots hit the suspect.

Officers, paramedics and the fire department tried to help the driver, but he died at the scene.

The Michigan State police are investigating the incident. The officers and deputy involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.