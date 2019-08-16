BBB: Wine tasting in Paw Paw dodgy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau says to be wary of tickets for a wine tasting in Paw Paw.

The Aug. 23 R&B Wine Tasting in Paw Paw is being run by Erotic Wine Tastings, a group about which the BBB in St. Louis has already issued a warning.

The BBB noted that a similar event that was supposed to be held in Indianapolis was canceled in the eleventh hour. It says the $25 tickets are nonrefundable.

The consumer watchdog added that it doesn’t look like the “Screaming Hearts Foundation,” listed as the event’s beneficiary, has been recognized by the IRS.

The BBB reminded people to always research charities carefully before donating.