Bangor man dies in Van Buren Co. crash

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bangor man has died following a crash in Van Buren County.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on M-43 and 50th Street in Arlington Township.

Investigators say 54-year-old Santiago Gallegos-Saucedo was driving a 2001 Saturn when he didn’t stop at the intersection and drove into the path of a 41-year-old woman driving a pickup truck.

Both vehicles were overturned and both drivers had to be extricated, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Gallegos-Saucedo was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies say.

The other driver received minor injuries. She was driving two children, who were not harmed.

Deputies say Gallegos-Saucedo was not wearing a seat belt.