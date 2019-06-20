Awning topples over at Mendon gas station

A photo of a tipped over awning at Johnny’s Markets Shell Station in Mendon. (June 20, 2019) Courtesy of Jenny Yeomans.

MENDON, Mich. (WOOD) — An awning tipped over at a gas station Thursday morning in St. Joseph County.

Jenny Yeomans, assistant manager at Johnny’s Markets Shell Station in Mendon, says the awning tipped over at 8:45 a.m.

Managers believe a drain issue allowed rain to accumulate on the roof and the weight of the water caused it to topple over.

Yeomans says no customers were there at the time and no one was hurt.

She says the gas has been turned off. The store remains open, but without gas.

Dispatchers say the tipped awning isn’t causing a hazard.