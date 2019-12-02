Closings & Delays
Authorities: Suspect flees traffic stop, crashes

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A home invasion suspect was hospitalized after leading deputies on a chase and then crashing, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 2 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a deputy pulled over the suspect in downtown Centreville and smelled marijuana.

The deputy then learned the driver, an 18-year-old from Burr Oak, was wanted on a felony warrant for first-degree home invasion.
The driver took off, the sheriff’s office said, and deputies chased him.

The suspect eventually left the road and hit a tree while turning from Covered Bridge Road onto Schweitzer Road, north of town.
Authorities say his injuries were not considered life-threatening. His name wasn’t released as of Monday morning.

