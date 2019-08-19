Authorities seek Grand Junction man with dementia

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County authorities are looking for a Grand Junction man with dementia who seems to have gotten lost.

Charles Hazard, 84, who goes by Chuck, stands around 6 feet and weighs about 190 pounds. He has gray hair but is balding and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black baseball cap and glasses.

He is driving a red 2011 Ford Fusion with American flags in the front windows and Michigan license plate ECQ4591. He was last seen around 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the Hastings area.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office says Hazard has dementia and was admittedly lost when he was seen in Hastings. He was trying to get back home to Grand Junction but hasn’t made it there.

Anyone who sees Hazard should call Van Buren County Central Dispatch at 269.657.3101.