Authorities seek driver who left crash scene

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the driver who took off after causing a crash in southwestern Michigan Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on US-12 near Sunset Boulevard in Porter Township, a few miles north of the state line.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound car that was illegally passing in a curve forced a westbound truck off the road, causing it to roll.

Passersby helped the driver, 30-year-old Erick Prouty of Bristol, Indiana, out of his truck. He was hospitalized, but authorities did not say how severely he was injured.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle never stopped, authorities said. Anyone with information about that vehicle is asked to call the sheriff's office at 269.445.2481.