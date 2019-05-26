Southwest Michigan

Authorities seek driver who left crash scene

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:56 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:57 PM EDT

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for the driver who took off after causing a crash in southwestern Michigan Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 8:35 a.m. on US-12 near Sunset Boulevard in Porter Township, a few miles north of the state line.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound car that was illegally passing in a curve forced a westbound truck off the road, causing it to roll.

Passersby helped the driver, 30-year-old Erick Prouty of Bristol, Indiana, out of his truck. He was hospitalized, but authorities did not say how severely he was injured.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle never stopped, authorities said. Anyone with information about that vehicle is asked to call the sheriff's office at 269.445.2481.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries