Authorities search for missing St. Joseph Co. teen

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are searching for a missing teenager.

The 15-year-old girl was last seen between 8:40 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Monday. She was last seen wearing a blue Pink brand zip-up hoodie, black leggings and Ugg boots. She is described as around 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office did not release the girl’s name.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.467.9045.