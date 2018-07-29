Southwest Michigan

Authorities: Motorcyclist hits car, hospitalized

By:

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Indiana man was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle into the side of a car in southwest Michigan Saturday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of US-12 and Calvin Center Road in Mason Township, southeast of Edwardsburg and less than a mile from the state line.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the motorcyclist, 31-year-old Casey Madden of Elkhart, hit the passenger's side of a vehicle that was turning into a driveway.

Madden was thrown from his bike and over the vehicle. He landed in a yard. The sheriff's office said he wasn't wearing a helmet.

Madden was rushed to a hospital in Elkhart. His condition was not known Sunday.

The crash is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office said Madden was going at a high rate of speed before the crash and that alcohol or drugs may have been involved.

