WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A southwest Michigan man was hospitalized Sunday after falling from his tractor.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. on Roth Road near Dewey Lake Street in Wayne Township, northeast of Dowagiac.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said 59-year-old Leonard Phillips fell off his tractor and was run over by one of the wheels. He was taken to a hospital in Dowagiac with serious injuries.

Authorities said alcohol was not a factor.