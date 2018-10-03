Suspect in Berrien Co. baby death freed; more tests ordered

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man arrested for alleged child abuse and neglect in connection to the death of a 2-month-old child has been released, after investigators say the infant's autopsy was inconclusive.

It all started Monday with a medical call that sent Berrien County deputies to a home in the 5100 block of Little Paw Paw Lake Road in Coloma Township, about 15 miles south of South Haven.

Upon arrival, officers determined the incident was suspicious and called in detectives.

The infant was taken to an area hospital by ambulance before being transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where the baby died around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was arrested about 12 hours after the medical call, but released Wednesday after the medical examiner couldn't immediately determine how the baby died.

Additional tests have been ordered to determine the infant's cause of death. The test results will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review, and possible charges.