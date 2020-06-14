Authorities investigate possible arson in Albion

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Albion are investigating after a semi-trailer caught fire late Saturday.

It happened around 11:06 p.m. at the Tire City Tire Pros on Eaton Street.

Officials with the Albion Department of Public Safety tell News 8 the trailer was engulfed in flames when they arrived. The trailer was destroyed, but damage to the building was minimal.

No one was injured in the fire. Investigators are looking into the fire as a possible arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albion Department of Public Safety at 517.629.3933 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.