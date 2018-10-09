Authorities investigate break-in at St. Joseph Co. home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after jewelry and electronics were stolen from a house in St. Joseph County Monday night.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a house in the 68000 block of Edgewaterbeach Road in White Pigeon Township, near the Indiana border.

Michigan State Police say multiple items were stolen, including jewelry, electronics and medications. The homeowner was inside the house during the time of the break-in, but was unharmed.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post 269.558.0500.