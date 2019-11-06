Authorities find marijuana, cash in Sturgis home

The drugs and money confiscated after a bust in Sturgis. (Courtesy the Southwest Enforcement Team)

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities confiscated cash and marijuana from a home in Sturgis where they say it was being sold illegally.

The Southwest Enforcement Team, an antidrug task force, says it searched a home on Fawn River Road west of S. Nottawa Street after investigating for months. There, it says, it found “a large amount” of money and several pounds of marijuana, including edibles.

Authorities said their investigation indicated people under 21, including high school students, were buying marijuana at the house. The people at the house also didn’t have a license.

While recreational marijuana use is now legal in Michigan, you can’t sell it without a license and not at all to people under the age of 21.

A man was arrested at the house and jailed on an outstanding warrant. A second man was arrested for possession of meth.