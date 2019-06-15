Authorities: Dead body appears to be missing man

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe they have found the body of a man who went missing from a campground in Berrien County.

Garen Patrick Collins, 47, was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. June 9.

Authorities were searching for him Saturday when they came across the body of a dead man in thick woods. The body was about 100 yards away from the Dowagiac River.

Investigators say the body appears to be Collins. There were no apparent signs of foul play, authorities say.

Collins lived at the Riverfront Park Campground, located at 1701 Pucker Street in Niles Township along the Dowagiac River. His vehicle was found in the parking lot of the Pucker Street Dam around the time he went missing.

Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to confirm the identification of the body and determine a cause of death.