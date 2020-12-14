Authorities ask for public’s help finding missing Van Buren Co. man

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Van Buren County are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing for months.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said Jimmy Green was reported as missing on Oct. 7 and has not been seen since.

During the weeks following his disappearance, authorities, family members and friends searched the Lawrence and the surrounding area in southwestern Van Buren County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the VBCSO’s Detective Division at 269.657.7711 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.