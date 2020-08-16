American Legion holds flyover in South Haven

A 21-gun salute, along with the playing of taps, accompanied the flyover to honor veterans in South Haven on Aug. 15, 2020.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday, American Legion Post 49 in South Haven had a flyover of a Korean War-era aircraft for the ninth annual Salute to Veterans event.

A 21-gun salute, along with the playing of taps, accompanied the flyover to honor veterans who passed without proper military honors because of the pandemic.

“When you’re in combat, everybody’s a brother. You don’t care if he’s black, white, purple, pink — he’s your brother and you’re going to bring him home,” said Bruce Thatcher, event coordinator. “You look at Arlington National Cemetery, every one of those is a white stone. Doesn’t say a thing about what race they are. They’re all our brothers.”

The flyover also made its way around the area. It honored 2020 graduates and those who lost their jobs during the economic shutdown.