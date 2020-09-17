Accused prosecutor avoids jail in bond violation case

CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The St. Joseph County prosecutor accused of drunken driving was back in court Thursday.

John McDonough was charged Thursday with bond violations allegedly committed after in a suspected drunken-driving crash. Three Rivers police reports he was caught several times on video last month buying alcohol.

Thursday, he faced a judge on the bond violation charge. He avoided jail, a house arrest and a tether. However, the judge did order more monitoring for him.

The judge says he had to go to Alcoholics Anonymous at least four times a week.

McDonough’s attorney says he is getting counseling and support from his loved ones.

McDonough was arrested in May after crashing his SUV into a fence near Three Rivers. No one was hurt.

Records show McDonough blew a .107 on a portable breath test and then slightly below the legal driving limit of .08 about 40 minutes later.

McDonough is still the St. Joseph County prosecutor. However, he is set to lose his job in the new year after losing his reelection campaign in the August primary.