70-year-old assaulted, robbed; suspects sought

Posted: Oct 11, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

STURGIS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sturgis police are looking for the two men who attacked and robbed a 70-year-old man Thursday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. inside a business in the 1200 block of E. Chicago Road near Arthur Street, the Sturgis Police Department said.

Officers called to the scene found the 70-year-old man with injuries to his face and head. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was not available later Thursday.

Investigators released surveillance photos of two suspects, asking for the public's help to identify them. Anyone with information is asked to call Sturgis police at 269.659.7260 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at 269.467.4195.

Police said they are already following leads and are "confident" they'll find the robbers.

