7-year-old found dead after fire broke out in home

BURLINGTON, Mich. (WOOD) – Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday morning where a 7-year-old boy was found dead.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police and fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to a house fire in the Village of Burlington.

Burlington, Tekonsha, and Union City Fire Departments put the flames out where later they discovered a 7-year-old boy dead inside the home.

No word yet on how the fire may have started.

This fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.