4 victims of fatal crash in SW MI identified

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials have identified the four people killed when another car ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed and slammed into their vehicle in southwestern Michigan’s Berrien County.

Sheriff’s officials identified the driver as 66-year-old Robert Klint of Sawyer. The passengers have been identified as 60-year-old Melissa Klint of Sawyer, 22-year-old Landyn Klint of Sawyer and 52-year-old Virginia resident Kent Williamson.

The sheriff’s department says the occupants of the other vehicle, 53-year-old Dub Collins and 39-year-old Heather Collins of Buchanan, are in stable condition at an Indiana hospital.

Dub Collins, the driver, is on parole from the Michigan Department of Corrections. Officials say once he can leave the hospital, they will decide if he goes into local custody for the pending charges or state custody on a parole violation.