4 hospitalized after crash near Niles

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were hospitalized, one with possibly life-threatening injuries, after a crash just outside Niles Tuesday.

The two-car crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on 11th Street just south of Fort Street in Niles Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office said a sedan pulling out of a gas station didn’t yield to a southbound SUV, causing the SUV to hit the front driver’s side door of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 56-year-old woman from Dowagiac, was rushed to an Indiana hospital with serious injuries that authorities say may be life-threatening.

Her passenger, a 56-year-old woman from Edwardsburg, as well as the driver and passenger in the SUV — a 72-year-old man and 61-year-old woman from Niles — were also hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered life-threatening.