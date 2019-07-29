3rd suspect pleads in kidnap, sex abuse plot

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — An Athens woman has admitted to her part in planning to kidnap and rape a child.

Jayme LaPointe pleaded guilty Monday morning to conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal sexual conduct and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Under the terms of a plea agreement, a count of conspiracy to commit murder will be dismissed at sentencing.

She pleaded guilty earlier this month to first-degree criminal sexual conduct for sexually assaulting a 1-year-old in 2017.

Last year, she was arrested with three others after investigators say they plotted to kidnap, rape, torture and kill a child, though no such kidnapping ever actually happened.

Two of her co-defendants in conspiracy case — David Bailey of Coldwater and Talia Furman of Springfield — have already taken plea deals and will be sentenced next month. The last co-defendant, Matthew Toole of Battle Creek, is expected to stand trial. Furman and Toole have already been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a child porn ring.

LaPointe will be sentenced Sept. 23 in both the conspiracy and child abuse cases. Her sentences will run concurrently.