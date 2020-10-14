3-year-old hurt in Branch Co. accidental shooting

CALIFORNIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A three-year-old boy was injured after state police say he was accidentally shot by another child Tuesday.

Michigan State Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at a house on S Ray Quincy Road in Branch County’s California Township near the Indiana border.

Several children, all under the age of 5, found a loaded pistol in a bedroom while the adults were making dinner in the kitchen, according to an MSP news release.

One of the children shot the three-year-old in the neck. His injuries are not considered life threatening, state police said.

Authorities have contacted child protective services to report the incident, which remains under investigation.

State police remind gun owners to properly store their weapons and ammunition in a safe place away from children. MSP recommends trigger locks, locking cabinets or gun safes.