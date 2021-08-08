3-year-old hit by gunfire: ‘I don’t want to die’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 3-year-old girl was lying in bed when she was hit by a bullet that went through her Benton Harbor home this weekend.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on Monroe Street near the corner of Clay Street.

The 3-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to her arm. Deputies say she told them “I don’t want to die,” as they used a tourniquet to control her bleeding.

An ambulance took the girl to a nearby hospital. While her condition Sunday morning is unclear, a news release about the incident labeled the shooting as non-fatal.

The girl’s home was riddled by a “large amount” of bullets, according to crime scene investigators. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact detectives at the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269.927.8436 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP.