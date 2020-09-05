3 rescued from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people were rescued in Lake Michigan in South Haven on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the incidents happened around 2:35 p.m.

Crews say one female was found floating unconscious in the water. According to South Haven Area Emergency Services, she was brought to shore by Good Samaritans and taken to the hospital.

Around the same time, a man was caught in rip currents near the south pier. A nearby boater helped him and took him to the city’s southside marina. The man didn’t need medical attention, SHAES said.

Authorities say a Van Buren County Sheriff marine patrol saw a male floundering in the water about one mile off the north beach around 4:30 p.m.

He had apparently been thrown from a dingy in waves that were three-to-five feet, crews say.

Deputies rescued the man and brought him to the city’s southside marina. He was taken to the hospital, SHAES said.