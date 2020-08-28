3 pipe bombs found along rural Van Buren Co. road

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after three suspected pipe bombs were found in a ditch in rural Van Buren County.

Van Buren County Undersheriff Kevin Conklin confirmed to News 8 that around 4 p.m. Wednesday a person mowing grass near the intersection of County Road 388 and 23 ½ Street in Pine Grove Township, northwest of Kalamazoo, found the devices.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and disable the devices, according to Conklin.

At this time, the undersheriff said there are no suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.657.3101 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.